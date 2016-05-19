Tilt to release Hinterland this summer

Tilt will release their long-awaited debut album Hinterland on June 30.

The band features the core lineup of Robin Boult, David Stewart and Steve Vantsis – who have written, recorded and toured with Fish – along with Paul Humphreys and PJ Dourley.

Joining them on the record are It Bites and Fish touring keyboardist John Beck and Frost* and Lonely Robot mainman John Mitchell, who also mixed Hinterland.

They’ve made a radio edit of their track Bloodline available to stream. It can also be purchased via the prog outfit’s Bandcamp page.

Hinterland pre-orders are now being taken, with the first 300 copies sold featuring a signed postcard from all members of the band.

Tilt Hinterland tracklist