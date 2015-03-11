Thunder invite fans to dinner

Thunder fans are being offered the chance to share a meal with the band as part of a charity fundraising event.

The veteran rockers are to take part in The Sunflower Jam’s Eat&Greet event in London’s Mayfair on April 8 at the 28-50 Wine Workshop and Kitchen.

The evening includes an informal drinks reception at 6.30pm, then a luxury three-course meal, drinks and a Q&A session with the band from 7pm.

Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures, get stuff signed and chat to the band. There are also tickets available to to sit at the band’s table for dinner.

Singer Danny Bowes says: “Sunflower Jam funds vital therapies and research into various forms of cancer. They also put on great live shows, so when they asked if we wanted to eat lovely food and drink lovely wine, and raise money at the same time, we jumped at the chance. Who wouldn’t?”

The Sunflower Jam works towards providing access to complimentary and integrated treatments in the fight against cancer and other diseases by funding and supporting research, treatment and education.

Tickets for the Eat&Greet event are available at the charity’s website.

Thunder released their latest album Wonder Days in February. They hit the road this month with dates in Leeds on March 12, Birmingham on March 13 and London on March 14. Reef and Tax The Heat are the support acts.