Thumpermonkey premiere video for brand new single Veldt with Prog

Thumpermonkey have premiered the new video for the song Veldt with Prog. You can watch it below...

Veldt is the first track aired form the British quartet's new album Make Me Young, etc..., which is released through Rockosmos Records on October 26.

"When I originally came up with Veldt, I'd been listening to the inscrutable nightmare soundscapes of noughties Scott Walker, particularly tracks where he would take something sweet and add uncomfortable drones - emotional resonances that were difficult to process in terms of words like 'happy' or 'sad'," singer and guitarist Michael Woodman told Prog. "I wanted to do something like that. This is technically a love song."

Thumpermonkey will play The Victoria in London's Dalston, with Memory Of Elephants and Masiro as support on October 11. Tickets are available here.