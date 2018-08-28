Throat stream riotous new album Bareback in full

Finnish noise rock four-piece Throat are streaming their new album exclusively with Louder.

Titled Bareback, the album is a follow up to the band's 2013 debut Manhole, and is set for release on August 31 via Svart Records. Broadening their take on noise rock, Bareback is the product of manifold 90s influences, and takes its cues from everything from Ministry's sinister industrial sounds to Girls Against Boys' sweet indie rock. The resulting racket will serve fans of Big Business, Unsane and Helmet well.

Guitarist/vocalist Jukka Mattila tells Louder of the album: "On Bareback we decided to ditch all the usual trappings of noise rock and focus on writing the best songs possible, no matter if they fit some specific genre or not.

"It's still shouty and noisy guitar rock, but I think we managed to make it diverse enough to remain interesting over time."

Listen to Bareback in full below. The album is available for pre-order now.