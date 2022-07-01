This producer pimped up Meshuggah and the results are truly spectacular

Australian producer/keyboardist Misstiq, aka Ursula Kurasik, has become an internet star thanks to her imaginative reworkings of metalcore/deathcore songs on keyboards.



Now a member of the Melbourne metalcore band Earth Caller, the impossibly talented producer has previously worked with The Amity Affliction, I Killed The Prom Queen and more, but her latest sonic makeover, in which she 'pimps up' Meshuggah's Bleed might just be her finest work yet.

Check it out below:

"This is super fun and interesting to do," Misstiq writes in an accompanying note on YouTube. "Hope this opens your musical minds as well as inspires those who produce music.



"The main purpose of these videos is to show y’all how added layering can TRANSFORM a song. This doesn’t mean making it ‘better’, but simply giving it another musical perspective."

YouTube users are clearly impressed: 'This sounds like a man who has lost everything, consumed by hatred is ready to meet his fate at dawn, beyond beautiful' reads one comment below the post, while another user comments, 'I can finally play this song at our local church.'

While we're all here, might as well haver a listen to Her rather excellent synthwave take on Slash's November Rain solo, eh?

Wonderful.