This might be the sludgiest Black Sabbath cover ever

Over the weekend, thousands of metal fans descended upon Tilburg, Netherlands to attend the 2022 edition of beloved, specialist heavy music event, Roadburn. But even at a festival whose slogan is 'redefining heavy' and that featured some mind-blowing sets, they couldn't resist paying their dues to heavy metal's original kings: Black Sabbath.

For the final set of the weekend, a specially commissioned secret set from Thou saw fans cram into the Next Stage to soak up some of the sludgiest renditions of Black Sabbath this side of the Mississippi.

Kicking off with Wheels Of Confusion, the set also included the likes of Sweet Leaf, Into The Void and Supernaut.

The crowning achievement amongst it all came when they were joined by Kristin Hayter, mastermind behind Lingua Ignota, who jumped on-stage to sing over the world's scuzziest rendition of Black Sabbath.

Despite her protests that she "doesn't know the song", Hayter does a characteristically magnificent job in imbuing the song with the requisite levels of doom. It doesn't hurt that Thou's accompaniment sounds like they're soundtracking the end of the universe, either. In short, its everything a doomed-out metal fan could ever possibly hope to hear.

Both bands had previously played sets across the weekend. Thou made a number of 'secret show' appearances, including a collaborative set with black metal artist Mizmor. Lingua Ignota played the festival's main stage, debuting songs from her new album Sinner Get Ready live.

Lingua Ignota is due to return to the UK later this year as part of a European tour. For the full list of dates, visit their website.