This metal guitarist made an Overwatch medley and it actually rules

Hit online shooter Overwatch has got a metal makeover courtesy of YouTube shredder Sophie Lloyd.

The guitarist has amassed more than 400,000 subscribers since first appearing online in 2012, thanks to her virtuoso covers of everyone from Nirvana to Hozier. And now, in her next attempt to prove anything can sound great with heavy metal, she’s teamed up with game developers Blizzard Entertainment to serve up a riff-heavy take on Overwatch’s symphonic score.

The online FPS’s cinematic compositions lend themselves well to some mental finger athletics, as their string-driven pomp fits the over-the-top drama of heavy metal like a glove. Overwatch’s main overture gets the hard-rocking treatment, segueing into the booming The World Could Always Use More Heroes and then the suitably triumphant Victory theme.

Sophie’s self-professed “shredley” coincides with the release of the official Overwatch soundtrack and is a part of Blizzard’s “Summer Of Music” campaign. Also doing renditions of parts of the score are beatboxers Berywam (1.8 million subs) and multiinstrumentalist Davidlap (600,000), whose viral antics have included playing the bass with his feet.

Overwatch has remained consistently popular since its initial 2016 release, and its long-awaited sequel was officially announced last year.