This is what it would sound like if the Bee Gees wrote Fleetwood Mac's Dreams

Have you ever found yourself listening to Fleetwood Mac and wondering what they would sound if they were a little more... disco? If they had a little less heartbreak and a little more dad dancing? No? Well, now you'll never need to, as someone has decided to answer the question that no one ever actually asked: what would Fleetwood Mac's Dreams sound like if it was actually written by the Bee Gees?

Tackling this unexpected sonic feat is a musician/Twitch streamer called Joshua Woo. Woo is an expert when it comes to BeeGee-ifying songs that you'd never expect to hear soaked in Barry Gibb's signature helium-infused wail, injecting numerous classic rock hits with a little bell-bottom Bee Gees disco boogie.

The mini rendition, put together by Woo on his TikTok channel, has also been named A Night Fever Dream, comprising as it does the Bee Gees' 1977 floor-filler Night Fever and Fleetwood Mac's enchanting folk rock classic Dreams, which was released the same year.

Other videos on his channel include even more Bee Gees mashups, including with The Cranberries' Zombie and Oasis' Wonderwall. There's also a video of the Pokemon soundtrack performed in the style of David Bowie, which we definitely didn't see coming.

Check it out below: