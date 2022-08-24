Paul Stanley doesn't want to write new Kiss music: "It's setting myself up for disappointment"

Paul Stanley has explained his disinterest in writing new Kiss music, revealing that he believes that whatever the band might come up with won't be able to compete with the material and many hits of their past.

While speaking on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, 'The Starchild' was questioned by hosts Howie Mandel and Jackelyn Shultz as to whether he and the band are actively working on new music.

In response, Stanley answers, (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): "No. Because at this point, I came to the conclusion that it can never compete with the past. Not because it's not as good, but it hasn't the connection to important times in your life.

"It doesn't have that patina to it of, 'Gee, I remember I heard this song when I was 18,' or, 'I heard this song when I was on my first date or whatever.' You can't compete with that. It's more than a song; it's a snapshot of your life at a certain point."

He continues, "We did two albums in the last, I think probably 10 years, and there are songs on those that are every bit as good as anything I've ever written, but they're new.

"Somebody says, 'Why don't you do a new album?' You do a new album and do a song — we have one song, Modern Day Delilah, which is as good as Love Gun or any of these songs, but it hasn't aged; it's not like wine that has a chance to have grown in importance.

"Not just because of what it is, but because what it's surrounded by."

Explaining further about why he has no interest in releasing new music with Kiss, the band's vocalist/guitarist adds: "I think it's setting myself up for disappointment. Not crushing disappointment, but when you put your heart and soul into doing something and it kind of gets a polite nod, there's other things I'd rather do."

Kiss last released a full length LP in 2012 with Monster, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in its first week.

Listen to the full interview below:

