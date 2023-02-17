Thin Lizzy's November 15, 1976 'Live And Dangerous' Hammersmith Odeon set to get first vinyl release on Record Store Day

Thin Lizzy will release the second night of their November 1976 trilogy of shows at London's Hammersmith Odeon as a stand-alone vinyl release for the first time on Record Store Day.



All three shows, November 14, 15 and 16, 1976, are included on the Super Deluxe reissue of Lizzy's classic Live And Dangerous album, released on January 20: the box set contains recordings of the six gigs from which Live And Dangerous - regularly acclaimed as 'The Greatest Live Album Of All Time' - was compiled for its 1978 release.



Live And Dangerous reached number 2 in the UK, kept off the number one spot by the soundtrack to Grease.

Limited to 1600 copies, and pressed on 180gm vinyl with a gatefold sleeve, Live and Dangerous – Hammersmith 15/11/1986 will be released on April 22. For some reason, the Record Store Day website is listing the album with cover artwork reading: 'Live And Dangerous at Hammersmith 14 Nov 1976', which we'll assume will be corrected.

Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson recently spoke about the making of Live And Dangerous in issue 310 of Classic Rock magazine (opens in new tab).

"There isn't a damn thing I'd change about it," says Scott Gorham. "It's not perfect, but it's us. It's a piece of history."



"You make a live album to prove how good you are as a live band’ – and Lizzy was a great live band."

Other classic rock recordings getting a RSD release include UFO's Will The Last Man Standing [Turn Out The Light]: The Best of UFO on two LPs, Van Halen's Live: Right Here, Right Now on four LPs, Ted Nugent's Nuge Vault VOL 1: Free-For-All and Black Sabbath's Never Say Die!