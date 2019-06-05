The Who pop-up shop will open in London later this month

The Who have announced that they’ll open a pop-up shop in London later this month.

It’s called The Who @ 52 and it'll be situated at 52 Brewer Street in Soho and will be open on June 14 and 15 from 10am until 6pm.

The shop will feature an exhibition of rare and archive memorabilia, official merchandise, a ticket offer to see the band at Wembley Stadium on July 6 and a Pinball Wizard competition.

Also for sale will be a Pinball Wizard 7-inch single which will be available exclusively at the shop. The double A-side single been pressed on blue vinyl and comes with alternate covers from 1969 and 2019.

Signed copies of Roger Daltrey’s Tommy Orchestral will also be available on both CD and LP.

Tommy Orchestral will be released on July 14 on CD, 2LP and on digital and streaming platforms via Polydor and has been planned in celebration of the original record’s 50th anniversary.

Daltrey said: “Pete Townshend’s music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band.

“Tommy can mean whatever you want it to mean. I use the characters in it as metaphors for parts of the human condition, so it’s a kind of a story of the human spirit.

“Even though it is 50 years on, I approach it as though I'm singing it for the first time.”

The Who recently wrapped up the first leg of their Moving On! North American tour, with the second leg planned from the start of September.