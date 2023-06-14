The Struts announce August UK and Europe headline shows

The Struts have announced a series of headline shows across the UK and Europe in August, alongside a clutch of festival dates.



The tour will start in the UK where the quartet will headline shows at Nottingham Rock City (August 10), Manchester O2 Ritz (August 11) and London's O2 Forum Kentish Town (August 12) before they launch themselves at mainland Europe.



Frontman Luke Spiller says, "Finally we are returning to the UK and Europe! We can't wait to play you some new material and a new show we've been putting together for the last year. Get your tickets as fast as you can! Love you all! X"

The tour dates are:

Aug 10: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Aug 11: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Aug 12: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

Aug 14: Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug 16: Debaser Strand, Stockholm, Sweden

Aug 18: Vulkan Open Air, Oslo, Norway

Aug 19: Parkenfestival, Bodo, Norway

Aug 21: Gloria Theater, Cologne, Germany

Aug 22: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

Aug 23: Trabendo, Paris, France

Aug 25: Magnolia Summer, Milan, Italy

Aug 26: Beat Festival, Empoli, Italy



Signed to Big Machine Label Group on a worldwide album deal last year, the band are promising "exciting news" of new music very soon.



"I think it’s a great time to be in a band," Spiller told Classic Rock last year. "People have been starved of live music, and for the first time in a long time there are guitar bands blowing up all over the world. Let’s be honest, the resurgence has mainly been an American pop-punk kind of thing, and that’s not really my bag, so I’m looking forward to pushing a more traditional British kind of sound to the Americans."