The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single

Dylan Gers, son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers, has released a new single, Red Skies. It's a collaboration with another son of a famous father, Noah Yorke, the offspring of Radiohead frontman Thom.

Red Skies will disappoint anyone hoping for galloping basslines with twin lead guitars and air-raid siren vocals, but Radiohead fans may find themselves in more comfortable territory, with the song's gentle acoustic textures providing a pastoral backdrop for a melancholic vocal that isn't a million miles from some of Thom Yorke's own work.

"I can’t wait for all of you to hear this," says Dylan, who released his debut single, Moon Rise, earlier this year. "I'm truly more excited with this than anything I've done in my life."

"We’re really proud of it," adds Yorke. "We hope you enjoy."

Yorke, who plays 12-string guitar, bass, piano and "some other bits" on the song – as well as providing some backing vocals – is half of London duo Hex Girlfriend, described by their label as a "melting pot of rave and heavy rock influences that pulls together several rebellious youth culture sounds."

Yorke also released a solo single last month, Lucky Black Cat, described as "inspired in equal parts by Nick Drake and Bruce Springsteen" and "a layered burst of vocal harmony and interlocking polyrhythm."

Coincidentally, White Spirit – the band Janick Gers featured in before Ian Gillan hired him in 1981 – also had a song called Red Skies. It appeared on the band's debut, self-titled album in 1980.

You can hear both Red Skies and Lucky Black Cat below. Releases by Dylan Gers, Thom Yorke and Hex Girlfriend can all be found on Sly-Tone Records (opens in new tab).