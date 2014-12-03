The Safety Fire launch acoustic Glass Crush

The Safety Fire have released a video to accompany their acoustic version of Glass Crush.

The original appeared on last year’s album Mouth Of Swords, and the band were inspired to strip it down by MTV’s iconic Unplugged series of acoustic shows.

They recently said: “Growing up with bands like Soundgarden, Alice In Chains and Pearl Jam during MTV Unplugged, we always had a fondness for acoustic interpretations. It’s something we just did for fun but were really happy with how it turned out.”

The video follows the making of a limited-edition tour shirt, on sale now. The Safety Fire are currently on the road across Europe before returning to work on their third album, expected next year.