The Rolling Stones launch six-part YouTube series looking back at the 60s

The Rolling Stones have launched a six-part YouTube series looking back at pivotal moments of their career from the 1960s. The first episode of The Rolling Stones Chronicles is online now, and is centred around the band's 1965 hit The Last Time.

The episode highlights the impact of early rock'n'roll and Chicago blues on The Rolling Stones, and explores the irony of the British Invasion exporting American culture back to America. The episode also includes footage of legendary musicians including B.B. King and Little Richard, as well as audio of Chess Records founder Marshall Chess recalling his encounter with the London-based band and inviting them to record in Chicago.

Elsewhere in Episode 1, Keith Richards retells the now-familiar story of the day he met Mick Jagger on a train while both were carrying rare R&B and blues records.

“The Rolling Stones Chronicles puts the band’s music in context with history,” says Robin Klein, executive producer of the series. “While they were very much of that time, The Rolling Stones themselves served as a vehicle for, and reflected and inspired change."

Samira Choudhury, Producer for BBC Motion Gallery, adds: “This project provided a unique opportunity to unearth contemporary and authentic voices from the BBC's rich archive to give deeper meaning to the Rolling Stones' most influential records, and show how the cultural and societal shifts of the 60s still resonate today."

Episode 1 can be viewed below - details of the upcoming episodes follows.

The Rolling Stones Chronicles release schedule

Feb 09: The Rolling Stones Chronicles - The Last Time

Feb 16: The Rolling Stones Chronicles - (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Feb 23: The Rolling Stones Chronicles - She’s A Rainbow

Mar 02: The Rolling Stones Chronicles - Street Fighting Man

Mar 09: The Rolling Stones Chronicles - Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Mar 16: The Rolling Stones Chronicles - Gimme Shelter