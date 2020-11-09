The rock world reacts to the US Presidential election

Rock musicians the world over have taken to social media to react to the US Presidential elections.

Kiss guitarist and singer Paul Stanley wrote, "The joy everyone who voted for Joe Biden is feeling was unseen in the election four years ago. Then the celebration foretold the coming of a presidency rooted in retribution, revenge and oppression. The joy is in seeing that cloud of divisive rhetoric and climate of fear finally lifting."

Bandmate Gene Simmons said, who has previously spoken of his admiration for Donald Trump, said, "Everybody take a breath...Consider: When you hold a nickel in your hand, you will notice it has two completely different sides to it. I also hope you notice that both completely different sides make up the same coin. Be kind to each other out there today."

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger wrote, "I’m so looking forward to coming back to an America free of harsh words and name calling and be amongst people who I know have common ground and harmony. It’s a challenge but it can be done!"

Queen singer Adam Lambert tweeted that he was "So thrilled for this progress!", sharing a video of Vice President Elect Kamala Harris calling President Elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on the results.

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee wrote, "We have a lot of work to do , the people have spoken and I have all the confidence in the world in us...we’ll get there!", while Pearl Jam tweeted, "Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her historic achievement" and Bon Jovi simply said, "The healing has begun."

Drummer Mike Portnoy tweeted, "Unity, Dignity, Grace, Class, Respect, Empathy, Hope, Science, Truth, Decency, Compassion has been restored to America Thank you President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris. Tonight for the first time in a long time, I am proud to be an American."

Lenny Kravitz wrote, "Let’s define ourselves by our actions. We’re not Democrats or Republicans. We’re human beings. We have each other & a planet to care for. Now is the time. Let love rule! Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of colour who will serve as VP of the US!"

Bluesman Fantastic Negrito wrote, "I am relieved that democracy worked. There is much work to be done much healing as we have been at each other’s throats over the past four years. Let’s remember to hold the new president accountable for the decisions and challenges that lie ahead."

The musician who perhaps best summed up the overall mood was Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, who took to Instagram to write, "We will continue to battle on the side of love, hope, equality and unity using the universal language of music and art, and begin the healing process. Let’s make this world more like the Rock Show.

"The Rock Show doesn’t care what gender you are, what skin colour you have, your sexual orientation, what you do for a living, where you live, how you dress, your handicap, your failures or your achievements... We are All the same at the Rock Show! United as One! We’re in this together like Lipstick and Leather. I love you all."

Singe/songwriter Eric Carmen was one of the few musicians not to strike a conciliatory tone, saying "Joe Biden is not the 'president elect' until the electoral college has cast their votes on Dec. 14th, 2020, and the votes have been certified on Dec 23rd, 2020. Will you please stop lying to the American people? Asking for 71,000,000 friends."

At the time of writing, President-elect Joe Biden has 279 electoral college votes – enough for victory to have been declared – while the incumbent President Trump has 213. Trump is disputing the results.

