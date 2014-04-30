The Oath split weeks after debut album

The Oath have apparently split barely a month after the release of their debut album.

The band, featuring Swedish guitarist Linnea Olsson and German singer Johanna Sadonis, only released their self-titled debut album on March 17.

A message on their Facebook page, signed ‘JS’, reads: “The Oath, as we know it, is dead. The constellations are shifting once again. The morning star returns at dawn.”

And an email sent out to their Bandcamp fans adds: “Since our album now is released, it’s time to let you know the band is over — and has been for quite some time. See you in the future.”

The Oath, completed by bassist Simon Bouteloup and drummer Andrew Prestidge, have not commented further. Fans have reacted with bemusement at the announcement. Steve Hill wrote: “You cant just say the band’s dead and leave us not knowing what’s happening. I feel cheated.”

Others disagreed – William Vargas Arroyo said: “Best of luck and thank you for putting some really great music,” while Art Hur responded: “I actually love bands that are striking good, release an amazing album and just leave the fuckin’ scene. Congrats brats!”

The Oath: Black Rainbow