The new Guns N' Roses NASCAR has already been in a multi-car wreck

Guns N' Roses got involved in the Daytona 500 race this weekend by sponsoring a car representing the Legacy Motor Club.

The vehicle, which featured the legendary LA rocker's logo on the bonnet, was driven by Erik Jones on February 19. Unfortunately, on lap 82, it was involved in a multi-car crash and was forced to pull out of the race.

According to the official NASCAR website, another driver, Tyler Reddick, lost control whilst moving down the outside lane after being hit by Kevin Harvick, which then caused the pile on involving a number of other drivers.

Jones comments: "It looked like the 45 got turned around, but I couldn’t see how it happened or how it had happened, but regardless, we spun off there on the bottom trying to get around and then got hit, left side hard enough to take out the left rear and just kind of end our day.

"So, it is what it is. We went out, we were racing, we were doing all we could and, you know, we were just in the wrong spot at the wrong time. Wish we could’ve been a little ahead of him."

Prior to the race, Jimmie Johnson, who was part of Jones’ race team, tweeted: “My first concert was GunsNRoses, San Diego Stadium (Jack Murphy) 1992… I can promise you, my 17 year old self did NOT see this coming.”

On February 20, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose declared via social media: "The race was exciting. Erik Jones was doing great! Sucked he got taken out! Was great to [be] a part of such a huge n’ historic event! All the best to the Legacy Motor Club going forward!! Thank you and everyone at NASCAR for letting us be a part of your world!!”.

Yesterday (February 21), Guns N' Roses announced a huge world tour, set to take place from summer into autumn.

The trek will start on June 5 in Israel and continue on to Spain, Belgium, Denmark and more before GN'R come to the UK for a show in Glasgow on June 27. They'll then be headlining one night at London's annual Hyde Park British Summer Time festival, on June 30.

From July 3, they will hit the road for another run across Europe, before kicking off their North American leg on August 5 in Nebraska. In the autumn, they'll venture on through to Canada, and finally sign off in Vancouver on October 16.

The band are also strongly rumoured to be playing Glastonbury Festival, which is set to take place from June 21 until June 25. During a recent interview on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan declared "Glastonbury's going to be iconic for us", which very well may have been an accidental confirmation of their billing at the iconic Worthy Farm event.

