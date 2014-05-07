The Mission's Hussey unveils solo tour

The Mission frontman Wayne Hussey has confirmed a solo UK tour – and he's promised his shows will deliver singalong entertainment.

He’s taking advantage of his band’s “fallow year” to head out alone from September 22 until at least October 10, with more shows to be announced in due course.

But he admits he’s having trouble focusing on work because he keeps being distracted by football issues.

Hussey says: “I promised the wife an extension to be built on the back of the house once the World Cup final is done and dusted. The building is going to take a cople of months, so I thought it best to get out of there. What could I do to occupy my time? Go on tour.

“I hope to have a solo album to coincide, but I can’t confirm that as I keep getting distracted by Liverpool’s run at the title. You try and make a record in a World Cup summer – it’s night-on impossible.”

But Hussy says he’ll have at least a handful of new tracks to perform, along with “well-known and lesser-known Mission songs, and the occasional cover version.” He adds: “Singalongs guaranteed, as well as a promise not to tell the same stories every night, or to play the same set twice.”

Sep 22: Bilston Robin 2

Sep 24: Manchester Gorilla (seated)

Sep 25: Bristol Bierkeller (seated)

Sep 27: Winchester Railway

Sep 29: Leeds The Holt Trinity (seated)

Sep 30: Sheffield Greystones

Oct 01: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Oct 03: Aldershot Aldershot West End Centre (seated)

Oct 05: Nottingham Glee (seated)

Oct 06: Newcastle Cluny

Oct 08: London Garage (seated)

Oct 09: York Fulford Arms

Oct 10: Buckley Tivoli