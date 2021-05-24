The life of Queen’s Freddie Mercury to be celebrated in new graphic novel

The life and times of Queen’s Freddie Mercury will be celebrated in a new graphic novel to be published in November.



A collaboration between Z2 Comics, Universal Music Group and Mercury Songs Ltd, Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs is billed as ‘a journey through Freddie’s life; from his childhood in Zanzibar and India’, through his formative years in England, to becoming the rock star, known and loved by millions around the globe. The story is told in his own words, with each chapter giving a glimpse into the many facets of his life.’

The story is written by Tres Dean (All Time Low Presents: Young Renegades) and is available now to pre-order. The novel is also available exclusively through Z2 in a special hardcover deluxe edition complete with an exclusive vinyl LP, as well as limited edition prints by Sarah Jones, Kyla Smith, and Sanya Anwar.

Announcing The First-Ever Official Freddie Mercury Graphic Novel - 'Lover Of Life, Singer Of Songs!' 🖤🎤An original graphic novel told through Freddie's own words. More here: https://t.co/f29HcNH8AO@Z2comics @UMG #FreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/jPAfeJTpjfMay 21, 2021 See more