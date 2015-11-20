The Darkness launch I Am Santa video

The Darkness have released a retro-themed video for their track I Am Santa.

It’s lifted from the deluxe edition of their latest album, Last Of Our Kind, which has just been released. The original was launched in May this year.

Justin Hawkins and co last released a festive single in 2003. Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End) reached no.2 in the UK charts.

The Darkness head out on a UK tour on November 28.

Last Of Our Kind Deluxe Edition tracklist