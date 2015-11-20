Trending

The Darkness launch I Am Santa video

View festive promo for track featured on deluxe edition of Last Of Our Kind

The Darkness have released a retro-themed video for their track I Am Santa.

It’s lifted from the deluxe edition of their latest album, Last Of Our Kind, which has just been released. The original was launched in May this year.

Justin Hawkins and co last released a festive single in 2003. Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End) reached no.2 in the UK charts.

The Darkness head out on a UK tour on November 28.

Last Of Our Kind Deluxe Edition tracklist

  1. Barbarian
  2. Open Fire
  3. Last Of Our Kind
  4. Roaring Waters
  5. Wheels Of The Machine
  6. Mighty Wings
  7. Mudslide
  8. Sarah O’Sarah
  9. Hammer & Tongs
  10. Conquerors
  11. Messenger
  12. Always Had The Blues
  13. Million Dollar Strong
  14. I Am Santa
