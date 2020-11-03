The Chris Fehn Vs. Slipknot legal case has been settled

It appears that the legal case filed against Slipknot by their former percussionist Chris Fehn has been settled.

Fehn was fired from Slipknot in 2019, after 21 years of service, after initiating a lawsuit against the band over issues surrounding pay and compensation. Fehn alleged that his bandmates had set up several other Slipknot-affiliated business entities in different states that he was unaware of, and had therefore not received money for.

When the story surrounding Fehn's legal dispute originally surfaced, Corey Taylor took to Twitter to address the rumours, writing: “You’re gonna read a lot of bullshit today. This is all I’ll say. JUST YOU WAIT TIL THE TRUTH COMES OUT.”

In March 2019, Slipknot announced that Fehn was no longer a member of the band. Their statement at the time read:

“Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life.”

In January, Justice Melissa Anne Crane in the Supreme Court of the State of New York indicated that a motion to dismiss percussionist Chris Fehn’s lawsuit against Slipknot would be denied and the case would be allowed to proceed. But, on October 29, the court received notification that Fehn has volunatarily discontinued his legal action “with prejudice and without costs to any party”.

Last October, in a posting on his Instagram page, Fehn suggested that he would like to return to Slipknot “someday”. Whether that day is now any closer remains to be seen.