The Black Crowes have written 20 new songs but are ‘in no hurry’ to record them

As The Black Crowes gear up to return to the road to continue a successful reunion tour few thought the (formerly) permanently-warring Robinson brothers could pull off, frontman Chris Robinson has hinted that their re-coupling may yet prove to be more than an exercise in nostalgia.

Robinson says he and guitarist Rich have collaborated on 20 new songs. Whether the world at large will ever get to hear said songs is another matter, however...

"We're not in a real hurry to get in the studio,” the singer admitted to TV/radio host Eddie Trunk, on his SiriusXM show Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk. ‘Our focus is this tour and the touring and kind of celebrating The Black Crowes and what we've done and where we started.“



The Crowes have been revisiting their classic debut, 1990‘s five million-selling Shake Your Money Maker on tour, playing the disc in its entirety ahead of a greatest hits set.

"This whole idea of the Shake Your Money Maker thing has really brought a lot of focus back to, wow, how much I fucking love rock and roll music,” the singer says . "Visiting that record and that being our presentation has really inspired Rich and I — to quote the MC5 — to kick out the jams a little bit and really refocus on all the things we love about the power of rock and roll and the rawness.”

"Shake Your Money Maker was our most concentrated effort of rock,” he added. “We went off into so many different things after that. I think rock and roll is always the bloodline through all of it, but just like from the Stones, Faces to AC/DC, and it could even be X and the Circle Jerks and Black Flag — all that kind of stuff [that we were into] — and we're kind of back there [now]. So it's been super fun.”

The Robinson brothers will share stage space once again from July 20, where they will re-launch their comeback at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre.