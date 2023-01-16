“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely

A giant mosh pit during Malevolence
(Image credit: @lvcifered (Instagram))

Last night, US heavy metal heroes Trivium played their first London show in almost five years, after being forced to push their originally planned winter 2021 UK tour all the way back to January 2023 due to the pandemic.

Headlining the Hammersmith Apollo, the Floridian metal mainstays played a career-spanning greatest hits set, including cuts from critically acclaimed 2020 and 2021 albums, What The Dead Men Say and In The Court Of The Dragon. While the night's headliners were on incredible form (as were main support, German extreme metallers Heaven Shall Burn), plenty of praise has also been directed at the show's openers, Sheffield metal crew Malevolence.

Today, UK metal social media has been awash with footage of the band's incendiary set, which featured what one Instagram user described as "The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band". See footage of Hammersmith being opened the fuck up via the social media videos below.

Malevolence, who formed in 2010, have thus far released three studio albums: 2013 debut Reign Of Suffering, 2017 follow-up Self Supremacy and last year's explosive Malicious Intent. They also released a critically acclaimed EP, The Other Side, in 2020.

The five-piece will continue to support Trivium and Heaven Shall Burn alongside death metal veterans Obituary across a big run of European dates across the rest of January and February, finishing up in Frankfurt, Germany on February 20. Trivium, meanwhile, will return to Europe once again in the summer, hitting up Romania's Rockstadt Extreme Fest on August 6.

