Testament tried to get Dave Lombardo to audition… he refused

By ( ) published

Testament’s Eric Peterson wanted returning drummer Dave Lombardo to send video examples, but he wasn’t having it

Dave Lombardo
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo was asked to make a video audition before returning to Testament – and immediately refused.

Lombardo appeared on Testament’s 1999 album The Gathering but left before the band started touring it. He rejoined earlier this year after Gene Hoglan bowed out. 

But guitarist Eric Peterson, the only remaining founding member, wanted to be cautious before confirming the lineup change. “Dave… I remember his name got brought up and we were like, ‘No, he’s in Suicidal Tendencies, he’s in the Misfits, he’s in this, he’s in that,’” he told Bravewords.

Soon after Hoglan’s departure had been announced, vocalist Chuck Billy got in touch with Peterson. “Chuck called me and says, ‘Guess who I just talked to?’ and I go, ‘I don’t know.’ He says, ‘Dave Lombardo,’ and I’m like, ‘What? No way.’”

So Peterson called Lombardo, aware that over two decades had passed since the drummer had last worked on Testament material. “I ask if he can send a video of some songs and he goes, ‘I don’t need to do no fuckin’ video.’ I go, ‘Okay, you’re all good.’”

He described Lombardo as “the obvious choice” even though “there were some other drummers that were younger or maybe knew more songs.” He quickly decided that the change “made sense” and “would make people happy.”

Peterson reflected: “We already know that he is badass. He came up and we jammed for a couple of weeks. It took a little bit longer because it’s a lot of information. He’s more analog. But I’m glad we did it.”

Testament are currently touring Europe before a North American run commences in September.

Martin Kielty

Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band (opens in new tab), a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories (opens in new tab) about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving intro all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.