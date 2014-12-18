Teenage Time Killer ink deal

Teenage Time Killer have signed a deal with Rise Records to release their debut album, they’ve confirmed.

The all-star project is the mastermind of Corrosion Of Conformity’s singer/drummer Reed Mullin and bassist Mike Dean.

Joining them in the lineup for their as-yet-untiled album are a host of names from the world of rock, punk and metal, including Slipknot/Stone Sour mainman Corey Taylor, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe, Fear’s Lee Ving and Jello Biafra from the Dead Kennedys.

Work on the project began earlier this year at Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 in California. And live appearances might be on the cards according to Mullin.

He tells Indy Week: “Dave Grohl’s folks, his management and marketing people, are going to help us do all that. We recorded about 98% of it at his studio.

“Since there’s so many people from so many different bands, maybe we could do something like US show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and have three or four different singers come out at one time, like Jello and Lee Ving – maybe Randy from Lamb Of God.

“All the songs are real short so we could easily do four songs and not go over time. We’d have Brian Baker come out and play guitar, Pat Smear play bass or guitar. It’s pretty star-studded.”

The album is expected to launch in 2015. More details will follow in due course.

Full Teenage Time Killer lineup

Mike Dean - Corrosion Of Conformity Reed Mullin - Corrosion Of Conformity Corey Taylor - Slipknot/Stone Sour Neil Fallon - Clutch Jello Biafra - Dead Kennedys Lee Ving - Fear Tommy Victor - Prong Nick Oliveri - Mondo Generator, ex Queens Of The Stone Age/Kyuss Aaron Beam - Red Fang Pete Stahl - Scream, Goatsnake Greg Anderson - Sunn O))), Goatsnake Karl Agell - ex Corrosion Of Conformity Tairrie B Murphy - My Ruin Mick Murphy - My Ruin Vic Bondi - Articles Of Faith Clifford Dinsmore - BL’AST Pat Hoed - Brujeria Max Cavalera - Soulfly Tony Foresta - Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan Keith Morris - Black Flag Phil Rind - Sacred Reich Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein - The Misfits