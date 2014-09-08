Ted Nugent in new 9/11 claim

Ted Nugent claims another 9/11 terrorist attack will take place on Thursday, and he’s called on people to “ammo up” and prepare to “killemall” with “two to the head.”

The controversial guitarist insists Americans and Europeans are at risk from “allahpuke zombies” – and dismisses those who refuse to defend themselves as “stoned retards.”

It’s yet another outburst from the man who earlier this year had to apologise for calling US president Barack Obama a “subhuman mongrel,” and who was recently warned his career would suffer if he continued making outrageous statements.

Nugent says via Facebook: “9-11-14 is the day of infamy. Unarmed and helpless Americans and Europeans will be viciously ambushed and the death toll will be more brutal and widespread than all the peace-and-love dreams could ever imagine.

“Those who carry guns had better gun and ammo up, carrying at least 10 spare mags, because the allahpukes are confident they’ll once again slaughter walking, cowering, whining, crying, helpless sitting ducks, capable of zero resistance.”

Referring to “naive ill-prepared targets” he says: “There is still time to firepower up. Head for cover but retain attentiveness in order to identify the evildoers.”

He tells shooters: “Double-tap centre mass then two to the head. Take down known jihadists to the best of your ability. This is going to be the real deal, and absolutely survivable against these fourth-world allahpuke zombies.

“Only assholes are outgunned. Be safe, shoot straight and often. Godspeed. Killemall.”

Over 3000 people have commented on Nugent’s post. Responding to one critic he refers to those who refuse to arm themselves as “stoned retards.” Asked if he’ll recant his statements on September 12 he replies: “I have numerous fire extinguishers handy at all times. No fires, no paranoia.”