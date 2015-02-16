TeamRock Radio: The Playlist (16.2.15 – 22.2.15)

Another week, another headache creating the TeamRock Radio playlist. But we gritted our teeth and made what politicians call ‘difficult decisions’ to sculpt, hone and chip your week’s soundtrack into shape. Check out which anthems have made it to our A-List and give a warm welcome to the newest additions to the TeamRock Radio family…

A-LIST All Time Low – Something’s Gotta Give (Hopeless) Foo Fighters – Congregation (Columbia) Halestorm – Apocalyptic (Atlantic) Mötley Crüe – All Bad Things (Eleven Seven) Royal Blood – Out Of The Black (Warner) The Prodigy – Nasty (Cooking Vinyl)

B-LIST Architects – Youth Is Wasted On The Young (Epitaph) Black Label Society – Heart Of Darkness (Mascot) The Black Keys – Weight Of Love (Nonesuch) The Cadillac Three – Party Like You (Spinefarm) The Offspring – Coming For You (Columbia) Scorpions – We Built This House (Sony) Thunder – Wonder Days (earMUSIC) Von Hertzen Brothers – New Day Rising (Big Machine/Spinefarm) We Are Harlot – Dancing On Nails (Roadrunner)

In This Moment – Big Bad Wolf (Atlantic) NEW ADDITION: Boom. A huge-sounding, twisted nursery rhyme from ITM. Looking forward to the tour kicking off at the end of this month.

C-LIST As It Is – Dial Tones (Fearless) Cancer Bats – True Zero (Noise Church/BMG) Crobot – Legend Of The Spaceborne Killer (Nuclear Blast) Danko Jones – Do You Wanna Rock?

Joe Bonamassa – Never Give All Your Heart (Mascot) NEW ADDITION: Occasionally sounding reminiscent of AC/DC at their bluesiest, this latest track from 2014’s Different Shades Of Blue just serves to show why the album hit the top 10 on both sides of the Atlantic.

Neck Deep – Growing Pains (Hopeless) NEW ADDITION: If this last single from current album Wishful Thinking doesn’t make you long for young love, skateboards and baggy jeans, then you’re doing life wrong.

Of Mice & Men – Broken Generation (Rise) Sleeping With Sirens – We Like It Loud (Epitaph)

The Answer – Red (Napalm) NEW ADDITION: This new track from The Answer sees the band exploring some heavy philosophical life-questions that could usher in a new era of collective human consciousness, with lyrics such as ‘Red lips like strawberry wine’. Deep stuff.

Young Guns – Speaking In Tongues (Virgin/EMI) NEW ADDITION: Kudos for working the word ‘indivisible’ into the lyrics. You don’t see that every day. Oh, and a massive-sounding song as well, which is nice.

