Take a tour of Slash's former mansion courtesy of rapper Big Sean

Always wanted to take a look around Slash's massive house? Well, now's your chance – sort of.

Slash recently sold his Beverly Hills mansion to rapper Big Sean. While Sean – who details that he inherited an entire basement nightclub within the property – has mostly redecorated the house since Slash handed over the keys, you may be pleased to hear that the rapper has made some concessions to keep Slash's interior design legacy alive.

“[Slash] left a couple of skulls on the wall that I kept,” Sean told the NME of his purchase in 2020. “There’s also this super colourful door that I kept and a big, big painting on one of the staircases. So there’s a couple of things I kept for keepsake just to be like, ‘This is Slash’s’, you know?”

Now, Sean has generously thrown the doors of his mansion open to the (digital) public, recording a home tour for Architectural Digest where he goes through his very large house pointing out some of his favourite features. You might wonder what Slash would make of the fact Sean enforces a 'no shoes' rule despite wearing shoes himself, or the fact he's turned Slash's previously "darker gothic tone" home into to a bright and breezy house where it looks like you'd DEFINITELY get side-eye if you didn't use a coaster. Would Slash approve of the fridge which holds about 40 varieties of healthy-looking drinks and precisely no food? (Why do famous people always have a fridge full of drinks and no food?)

You might be thinking that Slash's presence has been all but wiped from the rapper's home, but hold your horses: we haven't got to 'The Club' yet. The aforementioned basement nightclub is largely unchanged, Sean explains, and pretty much a complete replica of the one Slash installed. “I got the exact same couches that [Slash] had in here before, but I just got new ones ’cause I don’t know what the fuck he was doing down here." Wise, tbf. "I kept the stripper pole but it is completely, completely sanitised."

If you would like to see the full tour of what was, until recently, Slash's house, then you can check out the video below.