Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates: “Hallucinogenic drugs have been the foundation of my wellness”

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates has spoken of the impact psychedelic drugs have had on his “artistic and mental wellness.”

Tweeting about new Netflix docuseries How To Change Your Mind, which charts the history of psychedelics including LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline, Gates admits that he had been an “enthusiast” of mind-altering drugs since his teens.

“Hallucinogenic Drugs have been the foundation of my mental and artistic wellness," he states. "Those I’m closest to know I’ve been an enthusiast since I was in my early teens. I’ve never told my stories outside of my inner circle. This docu [How To Change Your Mind] is a game changer.”

He continues: “The feelings and explorations I’ve had during LSD, psilocybin, and 5meo DMT sessions have been transcendent to say the least.

“From them, I demand full strength experiences from my relationships and art. I demand that they make me feel something greater than normal filters allow.”

The four-episode series looks at the history of psychedelic drugs, including their cultural and artistic history, together with their use in psychotherapy and helping treat trauma-related disorders.

“When I finished How to Change Your Mind, I felt compelled to share,” writes Gates. “There are so many mental health issues that these medicines do wonders for."

He then adds a political barb of sorts, noting:

“As an ‘antiestablishment’ mind, I am disgusted by by both parties of our political system. The accounts of their greed are glaring.”

Despite his advocacy of psychedelics, Gates adds a cautionary note to anyone wishing to use them in order to better their mental health. “I hope that if you find this interesting, you proceed down this road with the utmost caution.

“There are so many bad actors in this genre and also, a lot of these treatments are illegal.”

The new Avenged Sevenfold album, a long-awaited follow-up to 2016's The Stage, is expected at some point early next year.