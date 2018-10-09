Surviving Soundgarden members “would love” to work together again

Surviving Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd have spoken about Chris Cornell’s legacy and their desire to continue to work together in the future.

The trio attended the ceremony to unveil the statue of Cornell in Seattle on Sunday, which was commissioned by his widow Vicky Cornell. The event was attended by fans of the late vocalist and guitarist, along with his friends and family.

Speaking with Rolling Stone at the event, drummer Matt Cameron reflected: “There were so many moments with Chris that impacted my development as a musician and later on, just as friends.

“I remember so much of when I first joined the band in 1986. The band was still formulating a sound, but it didn’t take long to get to the sound that it eventually would become and to stay that path.

“As a guy who’s played in bands forever and ever, it’s really hard to get that so early on in the life of a band, so that’s still significant to me.”

As for their future, Cameron says that the three of them would like to work together again going forward, but it’s still early days.

Cameron said: “We’re just still taking our time and giving ourselves space to process everything. We would certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together.”

Bassist Shepherd added: “We haven’t even gotten a chance to hang out, just us three yet. We’re going through natural healing, then thinking about the natural next step.”

Cornell died on May 18, 2017, with Vicky Cornell calling on fans to join her in remembering her husband on the anniversary of his death earlier this year.