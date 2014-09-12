Superjoint post studio clip

Superjoint Ritual have released a short clip from rehearsals for their upcoming reunion under the shortened name Superjoint.

Phil Anselmo last month confirmed the band would make their first appearance in a decade at his Housecore Horror Film Festival in Texas in October.

Despite having previously insisted they’d never get back together, Anselmo said: “If people want to hear Superjoint jam a badass set, then we’re all for giving the people what they want.”

The title change comes as a result of unspecified legal issues.