Suicide Silence: Next record might not be our best...

Suicide Silence's upcoming fourth album may not be their best, guitarist Mark Heylmun has admitted.

You Can’t Stop Me, out in July, is the their first without frontman Mitch Lucker, who died after a motorbike crash in 2012. On vocal duties is Eddie Hermida, formerly of All Shall Perish.

Heylmun says: “We as a band, and producer Steve Evetts, worked tirelessly on this record – and I’m not gonna say we can’t wait for you to hear it. I’m gonna tell you that you have to hear it. You have to sit and listen from start to finish.

“I’m not gonna tell you this is our best record we’ve ever done. I’m gonna tell you this is the record we care more about than any record we’ve ever done. This is a record that we fought, bled, sweated, and fucking cried over.

“Go pick up a copy and turn this sucker up to eleven. We couldn’t be more excited.”

And despite his tragic death, Lucker’s influence can be felt on the record. Heylmun says: “The long and short of it is this, Mitch left behind a set of lyrics with the title You Can’t Stop Me. It gave us chills, to say the least, and we knew we had the title and title track.

“It filled us with inspiration for writing sessions to empower us and empower you, the supporters of Suicide Silence.”

You Can’t Stop me is out 14 July on Nuclear Blast.