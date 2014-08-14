Strummer car up for auction

A classic car once owned by Joe Strummer is for sale on Ebay – with bids starting at £9000 ($15,000).

Bought by The Clash frontman in 1987 for $4200, the blue 1963 Ford Thunderbird is described as being in “pristine condition”. The online auction runs until August 21, the day Strummer would have turned 62.

Strummer died in December 2002 from a heart defect at the age of 50.

The Ford is being sold by the Beverly Hills Car Club in California. In the Ebay listing, the seller says: “In 1987 and 1988 Joe Strummer was living in Los Angeles, in a beautiful wood-framed house with a swimming-pool on Ridgemount Drive off Laurel Canyon where he recorded his first solo album, Earthquake Weather, at Baby O studio on Sunset Boulevard.

“During this time, Joe’s principal mode of transport was this racy blue 1963 Ford Thunderbird. He would take his partner Gaby and their two young daughters on family outings to the desert in the T-Bird.”

Alex Manos, of the Beverly Hills Car Club, adds: “Joe had an enormous love for American cars and I feel it’s serendipitous that this beautiful 1963 Ford Thunderbird is coming to us for sale.”

A number of bids have been placed, but according to the listing, the reserve price has not yet been reached.

The Clash last year released a 13-disc boxset called Sound System which included most of their studio albums, a DVD and a host of rarities.