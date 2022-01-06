Stop what you're doing, Loathe have just dropped a huge new single

Loathe have returned with new single Dimorphous Display, the first new material the UK metallers have released since 2021's ambient instrumental record The Things They Believe and 2020's colossal I Let It In And It Took Everything.

Dimorphous Display arrives as the first part of Loathe's collaboration with producer Eddie Al-Shakarchi. The second part is set to arrive on January 20, 2022.

Speaking of the new single, the band explain in a joint statement: "Dimorphous Display, in its first iteration, had been in the vault for a good few years before we decided to start work on the song together as a band – so finally being able to release it into the world feels like a great accomplishment.

"The initial demo was filed soon after we had finished up with I Let It In And It Took Everything but with lockdowns occurring across the world, this gave us the opportunity to experiment with different collaborators and thus final tracking was completed some time in the middle of 2021 at Giant Wafer Studios.

"We worked alongside our new friend Eddie Al-Shakarchi on capturing the rawest incarnation of the Loathe sound to date and we are very happy with the result."

Currently, the British experimental quartet are in the midst of writing a new album, and are scheduled to head out on the road with Code Orange on a massive 23 date US tour starting from April, 2022.

Loathe are also featured on one of four covers of the newest issue of Metal Hammer, celebrating the best new heavy artists of 2022, out now.

Listen to Dimorphous Display below: