Steven Tyler: I was angry with my Aerosmith bandmates for years after rehab stint

Steven Tyler has spoken about the years of anger he directed towards his Aerosmith bandmates and their management for sending him to rehab in 1988.

The vocalist was speaking in a recent interview with Haute Living when he reflected on his battle with drugs in the 80s.

Tyler said: “Aerosmith made it from 1972 to 1979 not necessarily stoned, but beautiful – then we all became very fucked up. There were no such things as rehabs – there were mental institutions. I went away in 1984 and 1986, and I didn’t really get it. The early 80s were terrible, and drugs took us down. I was the first one to get treatment.

“There was a moment in 1988 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me. They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober and all our problems would be over.’

“So, I got sober, and you know it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. But today, because of that moment, I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.”

Tyler adds: “I met my ex-wife Theresa, and I had two more beautiful children. The band hired a new company, Geffen Records, and a great A&R man named John Kalodner. We all had a manager that helped us fight that battle together.

“You may never have done cocaine or heroin, but you hear it, and you go, ‘Woah, you were a heroin addict?’ And I would say, ‘Yeah, but that’s nothing compared to when a band writes their own songs and plays them and hears them back in a recording studio on these speakers that are bigger than life.’

“Then, you are on the radio – there’s no drug stronger than music. My sobriety cost me nothing less than everything.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Aerosmith would play shows in the UK and Europe in 2020 as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

The run of 14 dates come hot on the heels of the band’s Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency.

Aerosmith 2020 European tour

Jun 13: Milan iDays festival, Italy

Jun 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Jul 03: Madrid Wanda Stadium, Spain

Jul 06: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 09: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jul 12: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 15: London The O2, UK

Jul 18: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 21: Middlefart Rock Under Broen Pladsen, Denmark

Jul 24: Budapest Puskas Stadium, Hungary

Jul 27: Mönchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany