Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt entertain press

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler andExtreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt have performed a version of the latter’s 1990 hit More Than Words at a press conference in South Africa.

The pair are in South Africa for some dates with ad-hoc supergroup Kings Of Chaos. The current line-up includes Matt Sorum (the band’s founder), Gilby Clarke and Duff McKagan (all ex-Guns N’ Roses) plus ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick.

Most recentkly, the band played at the Classic Rock Roll of Honour show in Los Angeles, where the line-up also featured Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Sammy Hagar, Glenn Hughes and Brian May.