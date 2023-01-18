Steve Vai announces lengthy European tour

Guitar hero Steve Vai will embark upon a five week European tour in March.

The New York-born six string sorcerer will kick off his springtime trek in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 24, and the tour will continue through to May 7 in Helsinki, Finland.

"Myself and the band are as oiled up and ready as ever," says Vai. "I'm excited to finally bring the Hydra guitar to Europe as I missed doing that on the last EU run. The response from [2022 album] Inviolate was tremendously positive and it showed in the press, the attendances and the energy in the audience and we are so much looking forward to this EU tour."

The dates are as follows:

Mar 24: Lisbon CCB, POR

Mar 26: Porto Casa da Musica, POR

Mar 27: Malaga Teatro Cervantes, SPA

Mar 29: Huelva Gran Teatro de Huelva, SPA

Mar 31: Madrid La Riviera, SPA



Apr 01: Bilbao Santana 27 Sala Gold, SPA

Apr 02: Barcelona Sala Parallel 62, SPA

Apr 04: Vigo Auditorio Mar de Vigo, SPA

Apr 05: Gijón Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral, SPA

Apr 07: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, ITA

Apr 08: Jesolo (Venezia) PalaInvent, ITA

Apr 11: Munich Technikum, GER

Apr 01: Budapest Akvarium Klub, HUN

Apr 13: Zagreb Culture Factory, CRO

Apr 14: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, SLO

Apr 18: Ankara Congresium Ankara, TUR

Apr 19: Istanbul VW Arena, TUR

Apr 21: Thessaloniki Principal Club, GRE

Apr 22: Athens Fuzz Live Music Club, GRE

Apr 24: Bucharest Sala Mare (The Great Hall), ROM

Apr 25: Sofia NDK Hall 3, BUL

Apr 26: Skopje SRC Kale, N. MAC

Apr 27: Belgrade MTS dvorana, SER

Apr 28: Brno Semilasso, CZE

Apr 29: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, CZE



May 01: Wroclaw Majowka Festival, Hala Stulecia, POL

May 02: Krakow ICE, POL

May 03: Lublin CSK, POL

May 05: Riga Palladium, LAT

May 06: Tallinn Noblessner Foundry, EST

May 07: Helsinki House of Culture, FIN

More details at Vai.com

(Image credit: Vai.com)

In other Steve Vai news, the guitarist's distinctive "Swiss cheese" guitar, stolen from a Pasadena rehearsal space in 1986, has been returned to him after being discovered in an attic in Tijuana, Mexico.

The guitar was originally used in the video for David Lee Roth's debut solo single Yankee Rose, and was due to be taken out on tour that summer, but after the theft it had been missing for 36 years until it was discovered last year in his grandparent's Tijuana attic by Iván Gonzáles Acosta.

"It seems the people that lived in his grandparents house before them purchased the guitar somewhere along the way, Vai posted on Facebook, "and it was just stuck in the attic only to be discovered recently when they were reorganising things."