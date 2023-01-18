Steve Vai announces lengthy European tour

Guitar hero Steve Vai will embark upon a five week European tour in March.
The New York-born six string sorcerer will kick off his springtime trek in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 24, and the tour will continue through to May 7 in Helsinki, Finland.
"Myself and the band are as oiled up and ready as ever," says Vai. "I'm excited to finally bring the Hydra guitar to Europe as I missed doing that on the last EU run. The response from [2022 album] Inviolate was tremendously positive and it showed in the press, the attendances and the energy in the audience and we are so much looking forward to this EU tour."
The dates are as follows:
Mar 24: Lisbon CCB, POR
Mar 26: Porto Casa da Musica, POR
Mar 27: Malaga Teatro Cervantes, SPA
Mar 29: Huelva Gran Teatro de Huelva, SPA
Mar 31: Madrid La Riviera, SPA
Apr 01: Bilbao Santana 27 Sala Gold, SPA
Apr 02: Barcelona Sala Parallel 62, SPA
Apr 04: Vigo Auditorio Mar de Vigo, SPA
Apr 05: Gijón Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral, SPA
Apr 07: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, ITA
Apr 08: Jesolo (Venezia) PalaInvent, ITA
Apr 11: Munich Technikum, GER
Apr 01: Budapest Akvarium Klub, HUN
Apr 13: Zagreb Culture Factory, CRO
Apr 14: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, SLO
Apr 18: Ankara Congresium Ankara, TUR
Apr 19: Istanbul VW Arena, TUR
Apr 21: Thessaloniki Principal Club, GRE
Apr 22: Athens Fuzz Live Music Club, GRE
Apr 24: Bucharest Sala Mare (The Great Hall), ROM
Apr 25: Sofia NDK Hall 3, BUL
Apr 26: Skopje SRC Kale, N. MAC
Apr 27: Belgrade MTS dvorana, SER
Apr 28: Brno Semilasso, CZE
Apr 29: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, CZE
May 01: Wroclaw Majowka Festival, Hala Stulecia, POL
May 02: Krakow ICE, POL
May 03: Lublin CSK, POL
May 05: Riga Palladium, LAT
May 06: Tallinn Noblessner Foundry, EST
May 07: Helsinki House of Culture, FIN
More details at Vai.com
In other Steve Vai news, the guitarist's distinctive "Swiss cheese" guitar, stolen from a Pasadena rehearsal space in 1986, has been returned to him after being discovered in an attic in Tijuana, Mexico.
The guitar was originally used in the video for David Lee Roth's debut solo single Yankee Rose, and was due to be taken out on tour that summer, but after the theft it had been missing for 36 years until it was discovered last year in his grandparent's Tijuana attic by Iván Gonzáles Acosta.
"It seems the people that lived in his grandparents house before them purchased the guitar somewhere along the way, Vai posted on Facebook, "and it was just stuck in the attic only to be discovered recently when they were reorganising things."