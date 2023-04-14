Steve Lukather announces new solo album Bridges and it's gonna make Toto fans happy

Toto founder and guitarist Steve Lukather has announced details of his new solo album, Bridges, the follow-up to 2021's I Found the Sun Again. Lukather has also released a lyric video for the first single from the album, When I See You Again. And in a move that will surely delight Toto fans, some familiar names are on board.

“I see it as a bridge between my solo music and Toto Music," says Lukather. "The fact that Joseph Williams, David Paich and I wrote most of the record, and the fact I invited many of the old Toto gang to come and play, co-writers like Randy Goodrum and Stan Lynch brings all this together.

"It also proves that most of my old pals and I are still great friends, and I wanted to do a record ‘in the style of,' as Toto will never record another studio album. This is as close as we will get.

“We still love writing and creating and recording together, and we will no doubt continue to work with each other on our respective solo works. It's complicated, and at the age I am now, I do not wish to do anything complicated."

Other musicians involved in the album include drummers Simon Phillips and Shannon Forrest, bassist Leland Sklar – who played with Toto on the Falling In Between and Toto XIV tours – Gov’t Mule bassist Jorgen Carlsso, current touring Toto keyboardist Steve Maggiora, and Lukather's eldest son Trev, formerly of the band Levara.

"It’s funny," says Lukather Sr. "When he was born 35 years ago, I looked into his eyes before I cut the cord and said to myself, 'I wonder if he will follow in my footsteps?'

"He sure did! It is a joy beyond belief cause he really is fucking good! I wish I could say I taught him everything but I didn't. He is the only one of my four kids that has gotten into music (so far), and made it his life. He has a natural gift that one can’t learn. I could not be prouder than I am."

Bridges is due for release on June 16 via The Players Club / Mascot Label Group and is available to pre-order now (opens in new tab).

Steve Lukather: Bridges tracklist

1. Far From Over

2. Not My Kind of People

3. Someone

4. All Forevers Must End

5. When I See You Again

6. Take My Love

7. Burning Bridges

8. I'll Never Know