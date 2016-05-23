Stephen Stills was “flattered’ by Jimi Hendrix interest

Stephen Stills says he was “flattered” when he found out that Jimi Hendrix wanted him to play bass with him.

The pair played together on Stills’ self-titled debut album in 1970, which was released a month before the guitar icon died. But he says he was asked to join Hendrix’s band full-time, but a hand injury prevented him from doing so.

Stills tells Classic Rock: “I didn’t realise they were really discussing it seriously until I read Mitch Mitchell’s book. I was quite flattered. But they did call me. I was in Hawaii with a broken hand, so I couldn’t go.”

And asked if he was tempted, the multi-instrumentalist says: “I’d have done it in a heartbeat, as long as it paid. But there were an awful lot of people that had an awful lot invested in Crosby, Stills & Nash.”

Stills, along with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Barry Goldberg, released The Rides second album Pierced Arrow earlier this month. They recently wrapped up a run of shows in support of the record and will head back out on the road next month for a handful of performances.

The full interview with Stills appears in the latest edition of Classic Rock magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Jun 01: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Jun 02: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jun 04: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Jun 05: Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA

Stephen Stills – "Neil Young is still my favourite person to play with"