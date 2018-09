Steel Panther have launched a TV station via a website where you can hear upcoming album All You Can Eat in its entirety.

Check it out at www.steelpanther.tv.

And they’ve also set up a hotline so that fans over 18 can receive a link to view unreleased video Glory Hole.

Just call 01424 400093 and verify your age, and you’ll be provided with the link instantly.

The band, who just wrapped up a UK tour, will return to Donington to play this year’s Download festival in June.