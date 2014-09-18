Spineshank, Watain and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Even though nu-metal reached its peak well over ten years ago now, some metalheads are still angry at its existence. We, however, are more than happy to spin Spineshank's debut for you all on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show.

But don’t worry we’re still packing the dark stuff from Cathedral, Saint Vitus, Triptykon, Pentagram, Black Sabbath, Dimmu Borgir and Watain.

And we’ll be talking about the comics legend Alan Moore. He’s recently finished the first draft of his second novel, Jerusalem, and it runs to more than ONE MILLION WORDS. This ridiculous number of letters got us thinking…

What was the one book you could never finish and why? Wilding fell over on Ulysses because it was impenetrable and Captain Corelli’s Mandolin because it was complete crud.

