Someone has designed a load of comfortable armchairs inspired by classic album covers

As artificial intelligence continues to threaten the livelihood of anyone who works in the creative industries, it appears that furniture designers may be the latest victims of AI's inexorable march towards global domination.

Evidence of this comes in the shape of a press release from Cornish interior design company Bobbi Beck, who describe themselves as "a carbon neutral design and print studio with a focus on producing luxury products without damaging the planet."

The company have used AI to conjure up images of 10 armchairs based on classic album sleeves ("rocking" chairs, anyone?) and, to be completely honest, we're genuinely impressed. Apart from the Purple Rain one, which is a bit rubbish.

With designs based on albums like Metallica's Ride The Lightning (which features a fetching fabric cover based on the album's iconic lightning strike artwork) and David Bowie's Aladdin Sane (a fetching leather cover based on, uhm, the album's iconic lightning strike artwork), it's the kind of furniture that would enhance any household. It's just a pity it none of it exists in the real world.

"Inspired by the undeniable influence of music on art and culture," explain the company, "the conceptual collection pays homage to legendary rock albums that have shaped generations and transcended time." So there you go.

The full array of armchairs is below, with a list of the associated album titles following.

Those armchairs in full

1. Pink Floyd - The Dark Side of the Moon

2. The Beatles - Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

3. Bruce Springsteen - Born in the USA

4. David Bowie - Aladdin Sane

5. Prince - Purple Rain

6. Radiohead - OK Computer

7. The Velvet Underground & Nico - The Velvet Underground & Nico

8. Motörhead - Ace of Spades

9. Metallica - Ride the Lightning

10. The White Stripes - Elephant