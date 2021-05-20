Some genius has reworked Slayer’s Raining Blood in the style of Alice In Chains, and it’s a doomy masterpiece

We have all the time in the world for YouTuber Dennis Pauna, a ridiculously talented musician who uses his super powers only for good, specifically reimagining classic metal songs in the style of other classic metal bands. Truly, this is a hero for our times.



Arguably the hardest-working creator in the whole weboverse, this week Mr Pauna has blessed us with a new offering, in which he performs Slayer’s apocalyptic Raining Blood but - wait for it - in the style of Seattle grunge uber-lords Alice In Chains. Who else could dream up such a thing? Who else has the range? No-one, thats who.

You want doom? You want gloom? You want to ‘abolish the rules made of stone’? Who doesn’t?

Take it away Denis, unleash hell, you gifted bastard!

If this slice of Pauna’s sonic wizardry yanks your chain, you might care to check out his version of Alice In Chains’ Rooster in the style of Type O Negative, or perhaps his popular take on Metallica’s The Unforgiven as rendered by the late, great Peter Steele’s band. Wonderful stuff.



Where next for this twisted maverick? Consider our collective breath bated.