Softcult's cover of Nirvana's Been A Son is a classy throwback to '90s grunge

Canadian grunge twins Softcult have shared a brilliantly hazy cover of Nirvana's Been A Son.

Anchored by floaty vocals interwoven between layers of shoegaze-inspired sweeping guitars, Softcult's cover is a lighter and breezy take on a grunge classic that still manages to keep true to the original.

Accompanying the track, the duo have delivered a stylish, grainy video that offers a throwback to '90s lo-fi aesthetics, embellished with fragmented film distortions and a moody colour scheme.

Directional duties, cinematography, editing and producing of the video all comes from the siblings themselves, Mercedes Arn-Horn and Phoenix Arn-Horn.

Nirvana's Been A Son was originally featured on the grunge heroes' Blew EP in 1989.

Earlier this year, Softcult released their latest EP Year Of The Snake via Easy Life Records.

Of the album, and how it differs from their debut, Year Of The Rat, Mercedes tells Rock Sound: "For me, Year Of The Rat was me reconnecting with my roots, the things that made me fall in love with music in the first place. That adolescent feeling. We were so influenced by artists from the ’90s, which we still are. But with Year Of The Snake, I feel like we found our voice even more. So that first EP was us dipping our toes in the water and seeing how it would go and how it felt. Now we have found more maturity, as every artist says, and there is a lot more personal growth there."



While Phoenix adds: "I feel like before, we were paying homage to artists who came before us, and now we have found even more of what our sound is. We can create our things rather than just things influenced by other things. It feels a bit more like we are doing our thing now."

Listen to Softcult's take on Been A Son below: