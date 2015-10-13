Smokin' Joe Kubek dead at 58

Blues guitarist Smokin’ Joe Kubek has died of a heart attack shortly before he was due to take the stage at a festival in North Carolina.

The Texas musician, who was 58, was set to appear at Pleasure Island Seafood & Blues Festival on Sunday when he took ill. He worked with longtime musical partner Bnois King for almost 30 years and he’s survived by his wife Phyllis.

Edward Chmelewski, president of Kubek’s label Blind Pig Records, says: “Joe was truly one of the good guys, a humble, kind person and an immensely gifted musician. It’s a great loss for all of us. We feel privileged to have known him and documented his music.”

As well as Bnois King, Kubek worked with Al ‘TNT’ Braggs and Freddie King. His most recent release was this year’s album Fat Man’s Shine Parlor with Bnois King.

Blind Pig Records publicist Debra Regur adds: “It is with such great sorrow that I write these words for my dear friend. Joe was an amazing guitar player, producer, and more importantly - a great friend.

“Joe was an inspiration to all that met him. He always had a positive outlook on life. He played every note with passion - there will never be another like Joe.”