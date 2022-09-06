Slipknot's next era will be "gloves off, let's just see what happens" says Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor has spoken about how he envisages the next chapter of Slipknot's career unfolding, while emphatically shooting down rumours that The Nine's forthcoming The End, So Far album will be their final release.



Taylor was speaking on SiriusXM‘s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk show, explaining that fan speculation that the title of the Iowan band's forthcoming seventh album was a sign that the group are to split is entirely incorrect.



"People have been talking about the end of Slipknot since 2003, so it doesn’t really matter," Taylor states. "If I had a nickel for every time I’ve had to straighten fans out, I’d have a shit-tonne of nickels, let’s put it that way...



"It’s the end so far, which just means it’s the end of one era and the start of the next."



Taylor continued, "For me, it’s more about just letting the fans know that we will be back and to remind them that you just never know what you’re gonna get with us."

Looking ahead, the singer suggested that Slipknot's next era could be more spontaneous and chaotic.

"I feel like this era is more about us dealing with the grief that we’ve had to deal with," he said, "and now kind of getting to the point where we can now move on comfortably into the future, and it’s not about that.

"The next era will definitely be more of like a ‘gloves off, let’s just see what happens and go for it’,” he predicted.

The End, So Far is Slipknot’s final album for Roadrunner, who signed the band back in 1998.

The follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, the album will emerge on September 30.



Corey Taylor has previously referenced The End, So Far as a “darker version” of the band's third album, 2004’s Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses.