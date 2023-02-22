Slipknot's Jay Weinberg discusses the differences between playing with The Nine versus playing for Bruce Springsteen: "Playing with Slipknot is like jumping out of an airplane"

Slipknot's Jay Weinberg has spoken about the lessons he learned while subbing for his father Max as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, and shared his thoughts on the differences between playing with 'The Nine' versus playing for 'The Boss'.

Weinberg sat in with Springsteen's legendary band in 2009, five years before he joined Slipknot.

Interviewed on the Barstool Backstage podcast, Weinberg was asked by co-host Kenny Carkeet, formerly a member of LA rock band AWOLNATION and now a music producer, "What's harder, Springsteen shit or Slipknot shit?"

"They're both very different," Weinberg replies, unsurprisingly. "With Bruce, everything on stage is a flying v [formation] to where the apex is Bruce, so we're all hinged on that... he has an amazing physicality about him that kinda dictates like a conductor, like a rock 'n' roll conductor: he would call out songs that I have never heard of before, and I'd just have to follow his physicality and the way he was kinda guiding everybody onstage through a piece of music and four minutes later you're like, Oh man, I've just improvised a song that I've never heard of in front of, like, 60,000 people."



"It was a huge learning experience," admits Weinberg.

"The Bruce stuff I often equate to being like that flying v, with Slipknot it's just like a nine-person, full-on assault, everybody going full-tilt all the time. There's definitely a crazy energy, a lot of guys in the band equate it to jumping out of an airplane, and at the beginning of our shows it does feel a lot like that.



"It's different music stylistically, for sure, but to me it all comes from the same place... both are high intensity situations that demand 100 per cent of everybody on stage. So that's a commonality that both projects have. And when you approach everything with 100 per cent dedication, playing with Bruce is as difficult as playing with Slipknot... I've never seen that drastic a distinction between the two."

Watch the full interview with Weinberg below:

Bruce Springsteen will front the E Street Band, with Jay Weinberg's father Max, at four huge outdoor shows in the UK this summer.

He will play two London shows as part of next summer's American Express presents BST Hyde Park season, and will also play stadium dates in Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Details of the four shows are as follows:



May 30: Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Jun 16: Birmingham, Villa Park

Jul 06: London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Jul 08: London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

These will be Springsteen's first UK shows since he played London's Wembley Stadium in the summer of 2016.