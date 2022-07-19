Are Slipknot about to release new music?

In June, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor told an Illinois crowd that fans should brace themselves for some music.

"I'm gonna start some shit by telling you that probably within the next month, you will probably hear some new fuckin' Slipknot shit," the vocalist said.

It appears that could be sooner than you think.

This evening (July 19), the band posted a mysterious video on their social media bearing a simple message: The Beginning of The End.

The minute-long video features clips from the Iowa metallers' career, accompanied by soundbites from interviews. Clown can be heard saying: "Death isn't gonna stop Slipknot, original members not being around isn't gonna stop Slipknot."

At the end of the clip, there's about 10 seconds of new music, where Taylor can be heard repeatedly shouting 'die' over a distorted riff and drums. This will be the band's first release since The Chapeltown Rag dropped in November last year.

Fans who visit their official website will be greeted with a black screen with white lettering, which reads: 4PM | 7PM | MIDNIGHT | 1AM

Watch the clip below and see if you can piece together any subtle clues:

The beginning of The End: https://t.co/ocEwpFbGmi pic.twitter.com/C3QRdOrFCFJuly 19, 2022 See more

While we're all trying to work out which timezone we're in and hitting refresh, it's worth reminding you that the band's tour continues tomorrow (July 20) in Romania.

Slipknot Tour Dates 2022

Jul 20: Bucharest Romexpo, Romania

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 23: Athens Release Festival, Greece

Jul 25: Villafranca di Verona Castello Scaligero, Italy

Jul 27: Graz Messe Open Air, Austria

Jul 28: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 30: Oberhausen Knotfest, Germany

Aug 01: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Aug 03: Bratislava Nepela Arena, Slovakia

Aug 05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 07: Gdansk Ergo Arena, Poland

Aug 11: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Aug 13: Turku Knotfest, Finland

Aug 15: Malmö Arena, Sweden

Aug 16: Charleville-mézières Cabaret Vert, France

Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Sep 20: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 21: Springfield Great Southern Bank Arena, MO

Sep 23: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Sep 24: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 27: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Oct 01: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 02: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Oct 04: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 07: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA