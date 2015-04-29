Slipknot’s Root backs Taylor’s mask stance

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has backed Corey Taylor’s comments that it’s unlikely the band will ever appear on stage without their masks.

In February, Taylor said: “I don’t think you’ll ever see a Slipknot ‘unmasked’ tour.” And Root agrees, saying if they were to ditch their iconic headgear, it would probably mark the end of the road for the band.

He tells News Press: “For one thing, Kiss has already done that. And two, that’s something you do when maybe the career’s in the pot.

“The masks are more of a way to present ourselves live. It’s always been about the live show for us – we’re having Halloween onstage every night.”

Root says his “inhibitions kinda go out the window” when he’s on stage and admits: “I can act like Keith Richards, I guess! Once I put on the mask, I don’t even realise that it’s there.”

Taylor has announced his latest book You’re Making Me Hate You will be released in time for Slipknot’s headline slot at this year’s Download festival.